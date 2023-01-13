Logo
Woman dies after avalanche near ski resort in Japan's Hokkaido: Report
Mount Yotei is seen from Mount Kombu, Hokkaido prefecture on May 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

13 Jan 2023 05:16PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 05:16PM)
TOKYO: A foreign woman died in an avalanche at Mount Yotei near a popular ski resort on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, local media reported on Friday (Jan 13).

The woman, who was at the site with about 10 other people, did not show any vital signs, broadcaster NHK reported, citing a person who made an emergency call.

Japan's TV Asahi News quoted the fire department as saying the avalanche occurred between the mountain's fifth and sixth stations at about 2.30pm.

According to the report, her companions pulled the woman from the snow and she was conveyed to the hospital by helicopter. Her death was subsequently confirmed, TV Asahi said.

The party of 10 is believed to comprise European nationals from the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany, it added.

TV Asahi also said an avalanche warning had been issued in the Shiribeshi area, where the mountain is located, since Thursday.

Mount Yotei is one of Hokkaido's most famous mountains and is a popular outdoor activity spot.

Source: Reuters/ga

