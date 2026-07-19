Woman dies week after Bangkok bar fire, raising toll to 34

BANGKOK: A 20-year-old woman died on Sunday (Jul 19) of injuries sustained in a huge Bangkok bar fire one week ago, health authorities said, bringing the death toll from the blaze to 34.

The devastating fire tore through the popular Rong Beer Na Lad Phrao bar and restaurant on the night of Jul 12, rapidly engulfing the live music venue.

Most of the victims died from smoke inhalation, police told AFP last week, while others died in hospital from severe burn injuries.

Investigators were examining the cause of the fire and why it was so deadly, with many of the victims’ bodies found by the toilets and officials questioning whether fire exits were obstructed.

A building safety expert told AFP earlier that Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao appeared to have lacked the safety systems required for the large crowds and live music events it hosted.