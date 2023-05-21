Woman pleads guilty to negligence involving 2 babies at Johor childcare centre

Last week, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat told local media that 28-year-old Nurul Shahira A’shiqin had been arrested by local cops in Skudai.

He confirmed that this was the same woman who was seen in two video clips treating two infants inappropriately. The clips have been circulated widely on WhatsApp and Telegram.

In one of the clips, the woman was seen screaming at a crying infant while grabbing the baby's head in a rough manner.

In another clip, the woman was seen picking up and putting a crying baby onto a mattress roughly.

Local singer and songwriter Ariz Ramli, also known as Caprice, shared the videos on his Instagram page.

In the post dated last Monday, Mr Ariz urged police to investigate the matter and take necessary action. "I will bring up this case during a meeting with political leaders," he added in comments in response to netizens.

The post has garnered more than 30,000 likes, 1,500 comments and has been shared more than 4,300 times.