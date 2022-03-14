Work on JB-Singapore RTS Link almost 10% completed, says Malaysia's transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Minister for Transport Wee Ka Siong said that work on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link has reached “almost 10 per cent”.

Dr Wee said this during a speech in parliament on Monday (Mar 14) when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address by the Ministry of Transport.

“Presently, the progress of work for the RTS project has reached almost 10 per cent, where the land acquisition process has already been completed and the infrastructure design has also been finalised,” said Dr Wee.

“Currently ground work, movement of utilities and piling works are underway,” he added.

The RTS Link aims to connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way to help ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

RTS Link tunnels will be connected to a viaduct running 25m above the Straits of Johor, connecting the Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

The project had originally been scheduled for completion in 2024, with the Malaysia and Singapore governments signing a bilateral agreement to build the link in 2018.

However, the project was suspended a number of times after the Pakatan Harapan government came to power in Malaysia.

The project officially resumed in July last year, with a ceremony to mark the occasion held on the Causeway. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his then-Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin were both in attendance.

The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$3.25 billion), with Singapore bearing 61 per cent of the cost.