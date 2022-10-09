Couple in Indonesia’s ‘crazy village’ open their home to those with mental illness

PONOROGO, Indonesia: Sobi had just finished her lunch when she suddenly walked towards a tree.

Under the tree, the 65-year-old squatted and lifted up her yellow dress. Then, she defecated.

Housewife Lamini, who goes by one name, tried to stop her in vain.

As a caregiver of people with mental health problems like Sobi, she and her husband Heru Setyawan are familiar with such situations.

“I’m used to it, so I don’t think it’s disgusting anymore,” Lamini, 44, said when interviewed by CNA.

At their home in Paringan village, often dubbed “crazy village” in East Java’s Ponorogo regency, they open their doors to people with mental health problems.

They have named their place Margo Widodo, which means path to goodness in Javanese language. The couple hopes that their home and way of life will lead to wonderful things.

They have three rooms in their backyard specially built to house people with mental health problems.

The duo have been doing voluntary work for 15 years and currently take care of eight women who were sent to them by their own families.

“It is my calling,” said Setyawan when asked why he has taken in the strangers.

Lamini said that most of the women they are housing have been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She admitted that she was initially not fond of the idea of having strangers with mental health issues in her home.