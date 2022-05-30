Logo
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains
A signage of Tara Airlines is seen behind as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 29, 2022. (Photo: AP /Niranjan Shreshta)

30 May 2022 10:47AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 10:48AM)
KATHMANDU: The wreckage of a plane missing since Sunday (May 29) in Nepal's mountains was located on Monday, Nepal army official said. 

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site," army spokesman Narayan Silwal said on Twitter, posting a picture of the wreckage with the plane's tail number clearly visible.

There was no word on any survivors, and no other details were given.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 200km west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom.

The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.

The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.

Source: Agencies/ga

