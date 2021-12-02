WTA 'coercing' Peng Shuai with China tournament suspension, says Global Times editor

SHANGHAI: The editor of China's Global Times newspaper accused the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) of "coercing" star player Peng Shuai to "support the West's attack" on China by suspending tournaments in the country until it was assured of her well-being.

Known for his combative tweets, Hu Xijin has been outspoken on the scandal involving Peng and her accusation of sexual assault by a former Chinese vice premier even as Beijing has been largely silent and authorities have blocked discussions of the topic on China's internet.

The WTA on Wednesday (Dec 1) announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China, citing concerns about the well-being of Peng, a former doubles world number one, and the safety of other players.

"WTA is coercing Peng Shuai to support the West's attack on the Chinese system. They are depriving Peng Shuai's freedom of expression, demanding that her description of her current situation must meet their expectation," Hu said on his official Twitter account in a post which cited the WTA's announcement.

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hu's post on Twitter, which is blocked in China.

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid, is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.