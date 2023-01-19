President Xi Jinping 'concerned' over COVID-19 cases in China's countryside

BEIJING: Xi Jinping has said he is "concerned" about the virus situation in the Chinese countryside, state media reported, as millions of people head to rural hometowns ahead of upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Chinese leader also defended his zero-COVID policy – lifted last month after crippling the economy and sparking nationwide protests – saying it had been "the right choice".

In a series of calls Wednesday (Jan 18) ahead of the holiday, the Chinese leader told local officials he worried about the situation in the country's rural hinterlands.

"Xi said he was primarily concerned about rural areas and rural residents after the country adjusted its COVID-19 response measures," state news agency Xinhua reported.

He "stressed efforts to improve medical care for those most vulnerable to the virus in rural areas," Xinhua said.