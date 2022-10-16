China's Xi Jinping says determined to oppose Taiwan independence, will 'never' renounce right to use force

BEIJING: China has "resolutely" waged a major struggle against separatism and interference in Taiwan, said Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday (Oct 16) at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.

This demonstrates Beijing's "strong determination and ability to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence", Xi said.

He said it was up to the Chinese people alone to resolve the Taiwan issue and that China would never renounce the right to use force.

"We will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts, but will never commit to abandoning the use of force, and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," Xi said.

China sees self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, to be reclaimed one day by military intervention if necessary.

"The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward," he added. "Reunification of the motherland must be achieved and will be achieved."

China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, he said, adding that the country must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military.

Xi said Beijing opposed a "Cold War mentality" in international diplomacy, though he made no mention of frayed relations with the United States.

"China ... resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposes the Cold War mentality, opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards," he said, claiming Beijing "will never seek hegemony and will never engage in expansion".

Xi also said China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance.

Beijing must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and it will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, he said, adding that "one country, two systems" was the best system for Hong Kong and must be adhered to in the long run.

Xi added that China had put "the people and their lives first" and won international praise when it came to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said China had "protected people's safety and health to the highest degree and achieved significant positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development".

In recent days, Beijing has repeatedly emphasised its commitment to Xi's zero-COVID strategy, dashing hopes among countless Chinese citizens as well as investors that the country might begin exiting anytime soon a policy that has caused widespread frustration and economic damage.

China will also unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play a decisive role in resource allocation, said the Chinese president.

Xi said Beijing will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power.

"We must build a high-level socialist market economic system ... unswervingly consolidate and develop the public ownership system, unswervingly encourage and support the development of the private economy, give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources, and give better play to the role of the government," he said.

He said China would solidly promote common prosperity, improve the system of wealth distribution and accelerate the development of a housing system based on both home rental and purchases.

China will "increase the income of low income-earners, expand the middle-income class, regulate the order of income distribution and regulate the mechanism of wealth accumulation," Xi said.

He said China should step up building a housing system where people can buy and rent homes supplied by various entities and through multiple channels.

Xi also hailed his Communist Party's rule at the major leadership meeting at which he is expected to be handed a historic third term in power.

"The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important congress convened at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of comprehensively building a modernised socialist country and marching towards the second centenary goal," he told delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

He said his crackdown on corruption had eliminated "serious latent dangers" within the ruling party and military.

"The fight against corruption has won an overwhelming victory and has been comprehensively consolidated, eliminating serious latent dangers within the party, the state and the military," Xi told CCP delegates, referencing a campaign critics have said has been used to curb dissent within the party.