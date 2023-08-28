With Xi Jinping facing challenges on multiple fronts, can China’s helmsman navigate through stormy seas?

When President Xi Jinping gave his speech before kicking off his norm-breaking third term in March, he vowed to lead China through a “turbulent decade” and to sail the country through “dangerous storms” ahead.

But more than five months in, having been given unanimous support by the national legislature after the presidential term limit was scrapped to extend his unprecedented tenure, the country is in deeper unchartered waters.

On the international front, China has been engaged in an all-encompassing competition with the United States in areas from trade and tech to security.

This has spilled over to having other developed economies call for so-called de-risking in their supply chains, further hindering China’s aim to become a top global exporter and tech power.

And on the domestic front, there is a new backdrop. China’s domestic economy is struggling to recover, and structural problems are becoming ever more apparent than at any point over the last decade of Xi’s rule.

This all could, analysts said, culminate in a defining moment for Xi. Hailed as China’s “helmsman” and “navigator” by state media and his political aides, Xi has a chance to shape his legacy during another five-year term.

“Xi is facing challenges on multiple fronts, and they are interconnected,” said Yeling Tan, a Chinese politics professor at the University of Oregon.

“US-China competition raises business risks and therefore weakens economic prospects, while national security challenges also require policymakers to balance security and economic considerations rather than focusing their full attention on any single priority, such as economic recovery.”