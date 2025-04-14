Xi warns protectionism 'leads nowhere' as he arrives in Vietnam

HANOI: Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned on Monday (Apr 14) that protectionism "leads nowhere" and that a trade war would have "no winners", state media said, as he was due to kick off a tour of Southeast Asia with a visit to Vietnam.

Xi will visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia on his first overseas trip of the year as Beijing seeks to tighten regional trade ties and offset the impact of huge tariffs unleashed by his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

A line of well-wishers stood outside the Vietnamese capital's airport, waving Chinese flags as Xi arrived in Hanoi for the start of a tour that Beijing says "bears major importance" for the broader region.

He said in a statement reported by China's Xinhua news agency soon after his arrival that he looked forward to an "in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on issues concerning ties between the two parties and countries that have a global impact".