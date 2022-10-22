China's President Xi closes Communist Party Congress; Premier Li absent from new leadership lineup

BEIJING: China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday (Oct 22) with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

At the end of the week-long gathering in Beijing, China's ruling party approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw a number of top officials - including Premier Li Keqiang - step down, allowing Xi to appoint new allies.

Xi delivered a speech starting about midday in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," he told the party faithful.

His speech ended a week of meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected shortly after 11am Saturday.

Shortly after the ceremony closed, state news agency Xinhua released the names of the members of the new Central Committee.

Four notable names were missing from the list: Premier Li, 67; National People’s Congress chairman Li Zhanshu, 72; Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang, 67; and Vice-Premier Han Zheng, 68.

Wang was tipped to be the next premier and both him and Premier Li are just one year shy from retirement.

Li had told reporters in March this year that he would be stepping down as head of China's state council after a decade, but gave no further details on whether he would remain in politics or retire altogether.

He is a trained economist with a liberal background, whose policies included plans for sweeping reforms to boost China’s economic development. However, his power has been widely seen as being curtailed by Xi who, after coming into power, set up and headed a new leading group that oversaw economic reform.

The Central Committee will convene behind closed doors at its first plenary session, or plenum, on Sunday to vote on the next Politburo, usually comprising 25 people, and its current seven-person Standing Committee.

Also excluded were Yi Gang, 64, governor of the Chinese central bank, and Guo Shuqing, 66, chairman of the banking and insurance regulator.

Vice Premier Liu He, 70, China's economic czar, was also excluded from the new Central Committee.

In an unexpected move at the heavily choreographed closing ceremony on Saturday, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony. No official explanation was given.

Delegates also voted to endorse Xi's "work report" delivered at the Congress's opening last Sunday and passed a resolution on the Party's constitution.

Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.