China's President Xi closes Communist Party Congress; Premier Li absent from new leadership lineup
Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang, who was tipped to be the next premier, was also absent from the list of members of the new Central Committee.
BEIJING: China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday (Oct 22) with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.
At the end of the week-long gathering in Beijing, China's ruling party approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw a number of top officials - including Premier Li Keqiang - step down, allowing Xi to appoint new allies.
Xi delivered a speech starting about midday in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.
"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," he told the party faithful.
His speech ended a week of meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.
The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected shortly after 11am Saturday.
Shortly after the ceremony closed, state news agency Xinhua released the names of the members of the new Central Committee.
Four notable names were missing from the list: Premier Li, 67; National People’s Congress chairman Li Zhanshu, 72; Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang, 67; and Vice-Premier Han Zheng, 68.
Wang was tipped to be the next premier and both him and Premier Li are just one year shy from retirement.
Li had told reporters in March this year that he would be stepping down as head of China's state council after a decade, but gave no further details on whether he would remain in politics or retire altogether.
He is a trained economist with a liberal background, whose policies included plans for sweeping reforms to boost China’s economic development. However, his power has been widely seen as being curtailed by Xi who, after coming into power, set up and headed a new leading group that oversaw economic reform.
The Central Committee will convene behind closed doors at its first plenary session, or plenum, on Sunday to vote on the next Politburo, usually comprising 25 people, and its current seven-person Standing Committee.
Also excluded were Yi Gang, 64, governor of the Chinese central bank, and Guo Shuqing, 66, chairman of the banking and insurance regulator.
Vice Premier Liu He, 70, China's economic czar, was also excluded from the new Central Committee.
In an unexpected move at the heavily choreographed closing ceremony on Saturday, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony. No official explanation was given.
Delegates also voted to endorse Xi's "work report" delivered at the Congress's opening last Sunday and passed a resolution on the Party's constitution.
Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.
This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.
Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely.
The weekend will also see the new Central Committee approve a reshuffled 25-member Politburo, as well as a Politburo Standing Committee - China's apex of power - of around seven people, which analysts expect to be stacked with Xi allies.
At Sunday's Congress opening ceremony, Xi delivered a 105-minute speech lauding the party's achievements and glossing over domestic problems such as the stalling economy and the damage wrought by his harsh zero-COVID policy.
Heavy on ideological rhetoric and light on policy, a defiant Xi also urged Communist Party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.
"We must ... be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms," he said.
"Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, (and) blockade ... China, we have put our national interests first."
Security was also a main focus of the speech, in which Xi lauded Hong Kong's transition from "chaos to governance" and vowed to "never commit to abandoning the use of force" to seize the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
China's Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of the congress.
"(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on ... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.
POWER GRAB
The Congress was set to further cement Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with analysts predicting he was virtually certain to be reappointed for a third term in power.
Xi's work report "is a carefully scripted drama through which the power of the Party, its leader, and its ideas are meant to be elevated and amplified", wrote David Bandurski, editor of the University of Hong Kong's China Media Project.
But some key questions remain unresolved, including whether Xi, 69, will appoint a potential successor to the Politburo Standing Committee and whether a pithier form of his signature political philosophy will be enshrined in the charter of the 96-million-strong party.
The latter would make Xi Jinping Thought "the latest, 21st-century rendition of Marxism (and) the state ideology of China", said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.
"Xi's power will be akin to that of the dictator of China, and there will be next to no scope for anyone to advise him to attempt course correction," Tsang told AFP.
"This will increase the risk of policy mistakes being made, as everything will depend on Xi getting it right."