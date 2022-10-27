Xi says China, US must 'find ways to get along'

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must "find ways to get along" to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported Thursday (Oct 27), as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power.

China and the US have butted heads in recent years on issues ranging from Beijing's aggression towards self-governing Taiwan to its crackdown in Hong Kong and alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Washington has also accused Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Xi sealed another five years as China's leader at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Sunday.