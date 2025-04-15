Xi's Vietnam trip aiming to 'screw' US, says Trump

HANOI: China's President Xi Jinping paid tribute to Vietnam's late revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh on Tuesday (Apr 15), his last day of a trip to Hanoi that President Donald Trump said was aiming to "screw" the United States.

Xi is in Vietnam as part of a Southeast Asia tour that will include Malaysia and Cambodia, with Beijing trying to position itself as a stable alternative to Trump as leaders confront US tariffs.

The Chinese leader called on his country and Vietnam on Monday to "oppose unilateral bullying and uphold the stability of the global free trade system", according to Beijing's state media.

Hours later, Trump told reporters at the White House that their meeting was aimed at hurting the United States.

"I don't blame China. I don't blame Vietnam. I don't. I see they're meeting today, and that's wonderful," he said.

"That's a lovely meeting ... like trying to figure out, how do we screw the United States of America."

China and Vietnam signed 45 cooperation agreements on Monday, including on supply chains, artificial intelligence, joint maritime patrols and railway development.

Xi said a meeting with Vietnam's top leader To Lam on Monday that their countries were "standing at the turning point of history ... and should move forward with joint hands".

Lam said after the talks that the two leaders "reached many important and comprehensive common perceptions", according to Vietnam News Agency.