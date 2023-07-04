Xi urges Shanghai alliance solidarity, Putin praises support

NEW DELHI: China's Xi Jinping urged the leaders of Russia, Iran and other Shanghai alliance states on Tuesday (Jul 4) to boost ties and resist sanctions, as Vladimir Putin thanked the bloc for support during a failed rebellion.

China and Russia have in recent years ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - which on Tuesday welcomed Iran as its ninth member - encompasses a vast stretch of the globe from Moscow to Beijing and includes around half the world's population when observer and "dialogue partner" nations are included.

During the virtual meeting, Xi "called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security", state news agency Xinhua said, adding that he urged SCO member states to "enhance their solidarity".

While China says it is a neutral party to the Ukraine conflict, it has been criticised by Western nations for refusing to condemn Moscow's offensive.

Putin, speaking via video link at the meeting, his first summit since a short-lived mutiny last month by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, thanked the Beijing-headquartered SCO for its support.

"Russia is confidently resisting and will continue to resist external pressure, sanctions and provocations," Putin said.

"I would like to thank my colleagues from the SCO countries who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and the life and security of citizens," he added.