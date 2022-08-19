Disappeared Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua jailed 13 years for financial crimes

SHANGHAI: A Chinese-Canadian tycoon who disappeared from a Hong Kong hotel five years ago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company fined US$8 billion for embezzlement and bribery, a Shanghai court said on Friday (Aug 19).

Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest people when he was allegedly abducted in 2017, reportedly had close connections to the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

There had been no official word about Xiao - who is a Canadian citizen - until Ottawa confirmed in July that he was facing trial.

Xiao and his firm, Tomorrow Group, were found guilty of "illegally absorbing public deposits, breaching trust in the use of entrusted property ... (and) illegal use of funds", the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People's Court said in a statement.

It added that Tomorrow Group had committed the "crime of bribery".

The firm's actions "have seriously disrupted the financial management order (and) seriously endangered the country's financial security", the court said.

It also fined Tomorrow Group 55.03 billion yuan (US$8 billion) and Xiao 6.5 million yuan (US$950,000).

Xiao and his company pleaded guilty and cooperated with the authorities in recovering what they had illegally acquired, the statement said.

The Canadian embassy had said in July that its diplomats were denied access to the trial.

On Friday, China's foreign ministry insisted that because Beijing does not recognise dual citizenship, Xiao "does not enjoy the right to consular protection from other countries".

"Xiao has Chinese citizenship. China holds trials for criminal activity by its citizens in accordance with the law," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.