Hundreds hospitalised in Yangon cholera outbreak: Minister

YANGON, Myanmar: A total of 500 people have been hospitalised for severe diarrhoea in Myanmar's largest city, a Yangon official said on Monday (Aug 17), with nearly 150 testing positive for cholera.



Myanmar's infrastructure and health sector are creaking after more than five years of civil war in which more than 100,000 people are estimated to have been killed - and with the economy moribund.



Since Aug 9, 500 people have been hospitalised for diarrhoea, the key symptom of cholera, said the regional social affairs minister Bo Htay.



His comments were the first official confirmation that cholera was involved, more than a week after the first hospital admissions.



Rapid tests for cholera had shown 149 positive cases, he told the parliament for the Yangon region, which includes the country's largest city.



Nine of them had been formally confirmed as vibrio cholerae cases by the National Health Laboratory, he added.



Cholera is a severe diarrheal infection caused by consuming contaminated food or water, and can be fatal within hours if not treated.