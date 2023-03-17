Obstacles to warmer ties between South Korea and Japan include public opinion, say analysts

Relations between the two countries have been strained over lingering wounds dating back more than 100 years.

The disputes involve South Korean accusations that Japan forced women to work in wartime brothels for its military and used forced labour during the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to Tokyo to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday was the first for a South Korean president in 12 years.

It came shortly after South Korea’s announcement that it will compensate its own citizens who were subjected to Japan's forced wartime labour, was met with criticism at home.

It fell short of victims’ demand for a full apology from Tokyo and direct compensation from the Japanese companies involved. Dr Solis said what could help would be Japanese companies or the business federation making a goodwill effort to provide funds to a foundation that will address the forced labour issue.

“So I think that that's another element that needs to come into place, that the South Korean public sees real effort from some of the Japanese stakeholders and then you can begin to see, perhaps, a turn in public opinion in South Korea,” she said.

POLITICS AS AN OBSTACLE

However, observers said it remains unclear if progress made will withstand a change of leadership.

“In the next election, if the opposition party then wins an election … will they continue to abide by these deals or not? It’s a huge question mark,” Dr Solís said.

She was referring to agreements made by the two leaders in the areas of economic cooperation, security cooperation and diplomacy, including the dropping of an almost four-year-old trade dispute on high-tech materials used for chips, an issue that has dogged their relationship.

Professor of Management and Information at University of Shizuoka Seijiro Takeshita said that more than half of South Koreans indicating that they are against Mr Yoon’s “brave and bold move” is one of the biggest “thorns in the throat”.