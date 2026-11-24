Ahmed was among more than 30 gaming enthusiasts gathered at the cafe that night, many of whom do not own a PlayStation 5 (PS5) - one of the consoles on which the game is available.

Having booked his slot a month in advance, he had planned to play for two hours but stayed until 5am.



“I got lost in the GTA world,” he told CNA.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA VI generated an estimated US$3.79 billion in global retail sales on its first day, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

While the launch sparked global excitement, the frenzy took a different turn in India, with fans packing gaming cafes, renting consoles and watching livestreams, while some companies even declared holidays for employees.

GTA VI BRINGS BOOMING BUSINESS TO GAMING CAFES

At Wagmi Gaming, a gaming cafe in Pune, demand for GTA VI was so high that launch-night reservations sold out within a day, prompting owner Krishna Chawla to stop advertising.

The cafe, which typically operates at 30 to 40 per cent capacity on weekdays, has been fully booked since the launch, with reservations filled until Nov 26.

Chawla told CNA that some customers travelled 50km to 70km to play the game, compared with the usual 5km to 8km.

Wagmi charges 250 Indian rupees (US$2.67) for an hour of gaming, while an eight-hour pass costs 1,200 rupees. It also rents PS5 consoles for customers to play at home, with all four units fully booked until the end of this week.

Chawla said some customers could not afford a PS5, while others struggled to find one in stock.

A PS5 Digital Edition and GTA VI cost a combined 70,989 Indian rupees, more than three times the average monthly earnings of 22,699 rupees for salaried workers in India in 2025, according to government data.

Chawla told CNA that his cafe had been booked around the clock since the launch, with some customers arriving in groups and others bringing equipment to livestream their gameplay on YouTube.