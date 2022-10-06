Growing awareness of youth mental health issues in China amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING: Psychological counsellor Zhang Mingguo chose to solely focus on working with children and youth six years ago, at a time when awareness of mental health issues in the young was low.

The 51-year-old Shanghai-based therapist, who has been practising for 15 years, recalled why he decided to specialise in counselling this group.

“After the parents sent their children here, they hoped that I could help counsel their children,” said Mr Zhang, general manager of Bethesda Psychological Support and Counselling Center.

“They seldom realised that many of their children's problems were related to family education and the family environment.”

Mr Zhang stuck with his decision, after noticing that many issues faced by adults he had counselled stemmed from their childhood. He also noted that societal values today are more diverse than before.

“It has been difficult to adapt… many youth are overwhelmed because things are developing too quickly,” he added.

Now, the number of clients under him has more than tripled from six years ago. Those he counsels range from kindergarten-going three-year-olds to teenagers and young working adults.

SPOTLIGHT ON MENTAL HEALTH

Part of the spike, experts believe, is due to increasing awareness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, the Chinese government has placed more emphasis on the mental health of young people.

Under the Healthy China campaign rolled out by the authorities in 2019, the aim is to ensure at least 80 per cent of those suffering from depression have access to treatment.

At least 80 per cent of primary and secondary schools are also to be equipped with mental health personnel by this year.

“This has been very helpful for parents to change their understanding,” said Mr Zhang.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought more mental health issues to the fore.

“This pandemic is a fuse,” said Mr Zhang. “Many hidden problems in the family have been highlighted through this pandemic.”