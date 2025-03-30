Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects strong response to Russian drone attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Mar 29) that Ukraine expected a strong response from Western countries to the nearly daily Russian drone attacks on its territory.

Within an hour of Zelenskyy's comments, delivered in his nightly video address, officials in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, reported a mass Russian drone attack that killed one person and injured up to 14.

Drones hit the southeastern city of Dnipro overnight, killing four people, and the central city of Kryvyi Rih, where nine others were injured.

"Our partners must understand that these Russian strikes target not only our people, but also all international efforts, diplomatic efforts aimed at ending this war," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He noted that 172 drones had been directed at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian military said 94 of them had been downed.

"Russia is striking against everyone who seeks to end the war. It is impossible to ignore hundreds of (Iranian-designed) Shaheds every night.