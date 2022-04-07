Taiwan to move away from zero-COVID strategy: Health minister

TAIPEI: Taiwan will move away from a zero-COVID policy and instead focus on tackling the most severe infections in an effort to live with the coronavirus, its health minister said on Thursday (Apr 7).

The decision leaves China - and its financial hub Hong Kong - as the only major economy still sticking to the strategy even as Omicron breaks through those defences.

Taiwan has largely closed its borders and implemented strict quarantine rules throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping infection numbers low.

An outbreak last year prompted the temporary reimposition of economically painful social distancing measures until it was brought under control.

Infections are once again rising, but Taiwan's leaders have signalled that they will follow other former zero-COVID economies like Singapore, Australia and New Zealand by opening up.

Asked at a parliamentary session on Thursday if Taiwan was in a "transitional phase" from pursuing zero cases to living with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung replied: "Yes, you can say so."

"We will not stop our journey towards opening up, this is our direction but we will maintain effective management. The main goal now is harm mitigation," he said.

Chen's remarks came a day after President Tsai Ing-wen called for calm and confidence in the island's ability to confront the surge in cases.

"With ongoing vaccination and targeted use of medical resources, we continue to pursue our goal of mitigating harm while also ensuring the health of our economy," she tweeted on Wednesday.