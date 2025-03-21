Flights from Bali cancelled after Indonesia volcano eruption
JAKARTA: At least seven international flights from Indonesia's resort island Bali have been cancelled, an airport official said Friday (Mar 21), after a volcano in the archipelago nation's east erupted, shooting dark ash 8km into the sky.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703m twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores, erupted for 11 minutes and nine seconds late Thursday, authorities said, raising the volcano's alert status to the highest level.
As of 9.45am local time Friday, "seven international flights had been cancelled, six of them are Jetstar flights bound to Australia and one Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur", Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport spokesman, Andadina Dyah, said in a statement.
Several other flights - both domestic and international, including to Thailand, Singapore and Australia - have been delayed, it said.
Responding to CNA's queries on Friday, Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, said that four flights to and from Bali have been retimed.
They are:
- Flight TR284, originally scheduled to depart Singapore for Denpasar at 11.15am on Friday, has been retimed to depart at 4pm on the same day
- Flight TR285, originally scheduled to depart Denpasar for Singapore at 2.55pm on Friday, has been retimed to depart at 7.30pm on the same day
- Flight TR258, originally scheduled to depart Singapore for Lombok at 7.35am on Friday, has been retimed to depart at 5am on Saturday
- Flight TR259, originally scheduled to depart Lombok for Singapore at 11.10am on Friday, has been retimed to depart at 8.40am on Saturday
The airline said that it has contacted affected customers to inform them of the changes to their flights.
"Scoot apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our flight schedule as necessary," it said.
The local airport in Maumere, on Flores, the closest to the volcano, has not been affected by the ash, according to the transportation ministry.
"The ash column was observed grey to black with thick intensity," Indonesia's volcanology agency said in a statement about the eruption, which began at around 11pm on Thursday.
There were no reports of damages to nearby villages, but the agency warned residents of the potential for volcanic mudflow due to heavy rainfall.
The long eruption prompted the country's geological agency to raise the volcano's alert level to the highest of the four-tiered system.
Authorities imposed an exclusion zone between seven and 8km around the volcano, the agency added.
In November, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted multiple times, killing nine people, cancelling scores of international flights to the tourist island of Bali and forcing thousands to evacuate.
Laki-Laki, which means "man" in Indonesian, is twinned with a calmer volcano named after the Indonesian word for "woman".
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".