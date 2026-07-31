The long road to curbing motorists' need for speed in Singapore

He knows speeding is illegal. But for one 24-year-old driver, steering past the law comes down to a simple excuse: "It's fun."

The university student, who has been driving a car for three years, reasoned that it is acceptable to flout the speed limit if there are fewer cars and no speeding cameras around him.

"At that point, the law is kind of a suggestion. Also, it is very normalised to speed in Singapore, so that (the two factors) might embolden people to speed," he said.

Another habitual speedster, a 31-year-old car driver, told CNA TODAY: "If the speed limit is 90kmh, I will go at least 100kmh; 110kmh is normal for me. Sometimes, I'll hit 130kmh. That is my comfortable speed."

The media professional added: "If I drive slowly, I feel like it's not safe because everyone else is speeding. I don't want to be tailgated. I feel that it is safer to be faster than slower than everyone else."

And for one motorcyclist, near-collisions with speeding cars have not dampened his own appetite for speed, going up to 20kmh above the speed limit.

"I find myself speeding on expressways more, usually to overtake cars that are road hogging on expressways," the 26-year-old data centre engineer said.