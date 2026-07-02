The AI questions Asia must answer next

As AI systems become more autonomous, speakers explored what it will take to make them reliable and widely deployable.

For robotics, one challenge is data. At his Tech Talk on Efficient Physical AI, Nvidia’s chief scientist and senior vice president of research Dr William Dally explained how recent breakthroughs in AI are accelerating advances in autonomous robotics.

Robots need to learn from the physical world, but the data needed to train them remains limited. To address this, researchers are supplementing data from human demonstrations with large volumes of human video footage and information gathered from people remotely operating robots.

According to Dr Dally, this approach has led to significant improvements in performance. “We’re able to carry out increasingly complex tasks with better accuracy and higher success rates,” he said.

Advances in computing power are also helping to push the field forward. Over the past 12 years, Nvidia’s AI hardware has become significantly faster and more efficient at running AI models, Dr Dally added. This could expand the use of robots in areas such as caregiving, manufacturing and hazardous work environments.