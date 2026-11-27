A legacy may be measured in assets, but whether it endures depends on decisions that are harder to quantify: who is prepared to take responsibility, how a family makes choices over time and whether the right structures and expertise are in place as circumstances change.
These broader questions of judgment, values and continuity underscore the importance of having the right expertise for long-term legacy planning.
Succession is becoming less about a single handover and more about preserving continuity over time. Wealth may need to move across borders, while those inheriting it navigate economic conditions, technologies and priorities very different from those that shaped their predecessors.
The scale of the transition is significant. Great Eastern has cited estimates that US$5.8 trillion (S$7.3 trillion) in assets will be passed down in Asia Pacific between 2023 and 2030, sharpening the focus on how wealth can be preserved and transferred with intention.
At The Art of Legacy, the inaugural client summit hosted by Great Eastern Private in Singapore on Sep 8, Great Eastern group CEO Greg Hingston underscored the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective amid a changing global landscape. “Against a complex backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological change and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, it is easy to get distracted by short-term market noise,” he said.
Building on Great Eastern’s long-standing relationships with generations of families, Great Eastern Private supports high net worth individuals and families across Asia in navigating wealth succession and legacy planning. Beyond wealth and insurance solutions, clients have access to insights and a network of specialists and partners as their needs evolve.
Highlights from The Art of Legacy, Great Eastern Private’s inaugural client summit in Singapore.
(Video: Mediacorp Creative Lab)
WHEN RESPONSIBILITY CHANGES HANDS
Succession involves more than determining how assets will be transferred. It also means preparing the next generation to take on greater responsibility, whether in stewarding wealth, contributing to a family enterprise or advancing philanthropic goals.
That preparation can begin with identifying the values, perspectives and priorities that have shaped the family’s decisions and considering how these can continue to guide future generations. “Families increasingly need to consider how they can steward not only wealth, but also values, purpose and responsibility across generations,” said Mr Hingston.
“The goal is to prepare future generations to make thoughtful decisions with confidence,” said Great Eastern managing director Kwek-Perroy Li Choo. “We help families begin these conversations early and connect them with relevant specialists in areas such as next-generation leadership, family advisory and trust services.”
These specialists can help families address the financial, legal and structural considerations that come with succession. Financial solutions can also complement this planning by helping to create an income stream for future generations, provide greater flexibility in how assets are passed on and offer financial protection over the long term.
As part of the OCBC Group, Great Eastern combines its wealth and insurance capabilities with access to the private banking expertise of Bank of Singapore and the asset management capabilities of Lion Global Investors.
WHEN ONE PERSPECTIVE IS NOT ENOUGH
As family circumstances, markets and wealth arrangements become more complex, decisions around succession, leadership and wealth preservation can require expertise from different fields.
Ms Kwek-Perroy acknowledged that no single organisation has all the answers to the multidimensional, long-term questions involved in legacy planning. “Bringing together different perspectives can help families think more deeply about the decisions they’re making for the future,” she said.
Those perspectives can span investment, succession, governance and philanthropy. They can also help families look beyond immediate priorities and consider how wider economic, technological and social changes could affect their plans over time.
For families whose residences, businesses and assets span borders and jurisdictions, the considerations become more complex still. Tax, legal and succession considerations may overlap, making access to specialist expertise particularly valuable.
Great Eastern Private seeks to address these needs through its network of private wealth partners and specialists across seven domains, connecting clients with expertise relevant to different aspects of wealth and legacy needs.
“We help clients consider the wider picture, understand how decisions in one area may affect another and make decisions with greater clarity,” said Ms Abby Leung, head of Group High Net Worth at Great Eastern.
WHAT WEALTH IS MEANT TO ENABLE
Planning for the future does not mean overlooking how families want to live today. According to Bank of Singapore’s 2026 Supertrends: Cycles, Halos and Moonshots report, wealth and health are two important foundations of quality living — a connection that takes on greater significance as people live longer.
At Great Eastern Centre, the Hewton Fair Suite offers Great Eastern Private clients access to health and wellness services, including an on-site medical suite operated in partnership with Raffles Medical Group. Services include same-day health assessments, as well as access to longevity and medi-wellness programmes.
Clients also have access to a 24/7 multilingual global concierge service for travel, dining and other lifestyle arrangements.
“Our health and lifestyle services complement financial and legacy planning by supporting the quality of life and continuity that wealth is ultimately meant to enable,” said Ms Leung.
Living well can also involve a sense of purpose. For some, that may mean supporting causes they care about, allowing their values to be expressed not only through what is passed on, but through how wealth is used during their lifetime. Great Eastern Private can connect clients with philanthropic partners, causes and avenues for giving that reflect their priorities and values.
Philanthropy can also provide a way for different generations to connect over shared values, noted Ms Kwek-Perroy. “It creates a practical way for families to discuss their values, involve younger family members and translate good intentions into purposeful action.”
Together, these offerings reflect a broader view of continuity — one that considers not just the transfer of wealth, but also well-being, lifestyle and purpose across generations.
This content is for general information only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. Readers should consider their individual circumstances and seek professional advice where appropriate.