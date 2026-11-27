A legacy may be measured in assets, but whether it endures depends on decisions that are harder to quantify: who is prepared to take responsibility, how a family makes choices over time and whether the right structures and expertise are in place as circumstances change.

These broader questions of judgment, values and continuity underscore the importance of having the right expertise for long-term legacy planning.

Succession is becoming less about a single handover and more about preserving continuity over time. Wealth may need to move across borders, while those inheriting it navigate economic conditions, technologies and priorities very different from those that shaped their predecessors.

The scale of the transition is significant. Great Eastern has cited estimates that US$5.8 trillion (S$7.3 trillion) in assets will be passed down in Asia Pacific between 2023 and 2030, sharpening the focus on how wealth can be preserved and transferred with intention.

At The Art of Legacy, the inaugural client summit hosted by Great Eastern Private in Singapore on Sep 8, Great Eastern group CEO Greg Hingston underscored the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective amid a changing global landscape. “Against a complex backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological change and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, it is easy to get distracted by short-term market noise,” he said.