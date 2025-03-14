Bolstering semiconductor supply chain resilience with a robust global network

Semiconductors are the backbone of the modern world, powering everything from smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to electric vehicles and healthcare equipment. As artificial intelligence and 5G adoption grow, the demand for high-performance semiconductors will continue to rise – driving the need for a steady supply of advanced materials.
Fujifilm is meeting this demand through its electronic materials business division, a key driver of the company’s diversified growth. Since its establishment in 1983, this division has been a critical supplier to the global semiconductor industry, providing the specialised materials and chemicals essential for chip manufacturing.
Once synonymous with photography film, Fujifilm has evolved over the decades to make strides in electronics, healthcare and business solutions. “Many technologies originally developed for photographic film can be applied to materials used in semiconductor microfabrication,” said Mr Tetsuya Iwasaki, director, corporate vice president and general manager of electronic materials business division, FUJIFILM Corporation.
Advancements in precision coating, chemical formulation and light-sensitive materials have paved the way for innovation in semiconductor manufacturing. These technologies enable higher-resolution patterning, improved material deposition and enhanced lithography performance – core factors in the ongoing push for smaller, more efficient semiconductor devices.
To support the industry’s evolving needs, Fujifilm works closely with semiconductor manufacturers and material developers, collaborating on process improvements and ensuring a streamlined supply chain.
ONE-STOP SOLUTION STRATEGY TO SUPPORT SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING
Semiconductor manufacturing is an intricate process that can take three to six months to complete. With hundreds of precision-driven steps, even minor deviations can impact the performance and reliability of the final product.
Fujifilm offers a comprehensive range of materials to support almost every process of semiconductor production. The company’s “local production for local consumption and local support” strategy – establishing facilities near semiconductor hubs – not only contributes to the development of high-performing chips but also bolsters supply chain resilience.
As part of this approach, Fujifilm is deepening its presence in key semiconductor markets, with Singapore playing a pivotal role in its regional operations. Beyond manufacturing and sales, Fujifilm believes that it is essential to establish and enhance its research and development (R&D) functions in Singapore. The company is collaborating with the Institute of Microelectronics – part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research – to develop materials for next-generation semiconductor back-end processes. It is also exploring partnerships with semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies based in Singapore.
As part of its regional strategy, Fujifilm is strengthening Singapore’s role as a supply chain hub for semiconductor manufacturers across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and India. “With Singapore’s strategic location and strong connectivity across the region, it serves as an ideal hub for rapid shipments and timely technical support to customers,” said Mr Norihiko Taguchi, managing director of FUJIFILM Electronic Materials (Singapore).
As India’s semiconductor industry gains momentum, Fujifilm will leverage its Singapore base, working closely with its Japan headquarters to support the launch of the company’s manufacturing base in India.
Fujifilm’s presence in Singapore has grown significantly since establishing its semiconductor materials sales company 21 years ago. In 2023, it strengthened its operations with the acquisition of Entegris’ process chemical business, enhancing supply chain resilience and broadening its portfolio of electronic chemicals, including high-purity materials crucial for etching and cleaning silicon wafers in semiconductor processing.
BE PART OF A DYNAMIC, FAST-EVOLVING INDUSTRY
As Fujifilm scales its semiconductor materials business to meet rising regional demand, it seeks talented individuals who share its vision for innovation and excellence.
Explore exciting career opportunities and be part of a growing industry at Fujifilm.
DRIVING INNOVATION THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
As global demand for semiconductors continues to surge, manufacturers are increasingly reliant on high-quality materials to sustain production and drive innovation. Fujifilm is responding to this need with high-performance products from 20 manufacturing sites worldwide. By producing the same materials across multiple locations, the company has built a resilient supply chain and robust business continuity plan, ensuring a stable supply of semiconductor materials for customers across the globe.
Through its global R&D network, Fujifilm works closely with customers’ technical teams to address complex challenges. Beyond material supply, the company collaborates with manufacturers to analyse production hurdles and develop tailored solutions, reinforcing its role as a key partner in semiconductor manufacturing.
This focus on innovation and industry collaboration has fuelled Fujifilm’s growth. In recent years, its semiconductor materials business has achieved an annual sales growth rate of over 14 per cent – outpacing the market’s 7 per cent growth. Looking ahead, it aims to sustain this momentum, targeting a 14 per cent compound annual growth rate and ¥500 billion (S$4.49 billion) in sales by 2030 – 2.5 times its 2023 revenue of ¥200 billion.
Following the successful integration of its process chemicals business, Fujifilm is sharpening its focus on next-generation semiconductor materials, such as extreme ultraviolet resists, which are essential for advanced chip miniaturisation. The company also plans to broaden its product lineup and extend its capabilities into back-end semiconductor manufacturing.