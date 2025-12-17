Building businesses for good – for a better Singapore

Every business leaves a footprint – on its industry, the environment and the community, as well as the lives of employees, customers and partners.

For Micron Technology and ABR Holdings Limited, grounding business decisions in a clear sense of purpose has led to outcomes that are both meaningful and measurable, from more inclusive hiring to deeper community engagement. Their experiences show how purpose-led practices can support long-term business performance, even as expectations on businesses continue to evolve.

Launched in 2016 by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), Company of Good supports businesses in Singapore that want to align commercial success with positive impact. Refreshed in 2023 to focus on corporate purpose, the initiative recognises companies that lead with intent and act on it.