Building businesses for good – for a better Singapore

Every business leaves a footprint – on its industry, the environment and the community, as well as the lives of employees, customers and partners.
For Micron Technology and ABR Holdings Limited, grounding business decisions in a clear sense of purpose has led to outcomes that are both meaningful and measurable, from more inclusive hiring to deeper community engagement. Their experiences show how purpose-led practices can support long-term business performance, even as expectations on businesses continue to evolve.
Launched in 2016 by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), Company of Good supports businesses in Singapore that want to align commercial success with positive impact. Refreshed in 2023 to focus on corporate purpose, the initiative recognises companies that lead with intent and act on it.
UPLIFTING COMMUNITIES THROUGH INNOVATION AND IMPACT
As a leading player in the semiconductor industry, Micron sees its purpose as enriching life for all, including uplifting communities and embedding sustainability into its operations, said Mr Joshua Lee, corporate vice president and Singapore country manager at Micron Technology. Micron was recognised as a Champion of Good this year for its work in sustainability, education and community engagement. The title is given to organisations that inspire and influence others to create broader positive impact.
“A purpose-driven approach keeps us grounded by aligning our business growth with positive outcomes for our people, partners and society,” he explained. “We share NVPC’s belief that businesses can be a force for good.”
In 2024, 98.5 per cent of Micron’s Singapore team took part in Micron Kampong and other community initiatives. Video: NVPC
Among its key initiatives is Micron Kampong – a senior befriending programme developed with Blossom Seeds, which supports socially isolated and low-income seniors in the heartlands. Since its launch in 2023, the programme has included house visits, festive gatherings, wellness workshops and digital literacy sessions.
“Blossom Seeds brings deep expertise in senior engagement and a trusted relationship with the community. Micron contributes volunteers, resources and ideas,” said Mr Lee. “When we combine these strengths, the impact multiplies – we reach more seniors, deliver richer programmes and sustain long-term engagement.”
Last year, Micron employees – including more than 50 regular Micron Kampong volunteers – supported over 140 seniors through 14 events, contributing more than 1,300 volunteer hours. In total, 98.5 per cent of Micron’s Singapore team clocked over 68,000 hours in 2024 across Micron Kampong and other community initiatives.
The initiative is led by the Micron corporate social responsibility committee and several of Micron’s employee resource groups (ERGs). As employee-led communities, ERGs help drive greater volunteer engagement and enable more efficient organisation of volunteer activities within the company.
For example, Micron’s TE@M (Tenured and Experienced @ Micron), an ERG created to support long-serving and experienced team members, organises home visits, phone calls and other supporting activities for Micron Kampong.
To mark Singapore’s 60th birthday, Micron worked with Blossom Seeds and other community partners to bring the spirit of the Padang’s National Day festivities to its Woodlands premises – with traditional games, performances and a shared meal. The Micron Kampong programme has helped seniors feel less isolated and more confident using digital tools. “Some have shared that the volunteers feel like extended family,” said Mr Lee.
Employees, in turn, benefit from stronger empathy, teamwork and a renewed sense of purpose. “Many say it gives them a fresh perspective and a deeper sense of pride in being part of a purpose-driven company,” he added.
Being a Company of Good has also provided Micron with a platform to exchange best practices with like-minded organisations and inspired its people to deepen their impact, said Mr Lee.
“By encouraging more enterprises in our field to become Companies of Good, we can collectively address challenges such as digital inclusion, environmental sustainability and workforce development. The more companies that step forward, the stronger the ecosystem of care we can build – one that benefits not just our industry, but society at large.”
SERVING ALL STAKEHOLDERS, NOT JUST SHAREHOLDERS
Micron is not the only company putting purpose into practice. In the F&B sector, ABR Holdings has taken a similar approach, showing how purpose can drive not just business performance, but industry-wide progress.
In 2024, ABR Holdings – the parent company of Swensen’s and Chili Api – teamed up with SaladStop! and NVPC to launch the Grow with Purpose programme at the Swensen’s Training Cafe @ APSN Delta Senior School.
The programme has enabled ABR Holdings to extend its own tangible learnings in corporate purpose to small and medium businesses in the wider F&B ecosystem, said Mr Teo Tong Loong, ABR’s group business development director and CEO of Swensen’s.
“Doing good at scale requires collaboration,” he noted. “NVPC provided the Company of Good corporate purpose framework and networks, while we contributed practical F&B know-how. We hope to bring about change in our ecosystem partners – such as vendors, suppliers and customers – and continue multiplying good by building on their efforts.”
ABR’s purpose-led efforts span a wide spectrum. It has been giving out over 1,000 birthday cakes annually to children under Club Rainbow since 2005, and to terminally ill patients supported by HCA Hospice Care since 2013. Its staff volunteers support events like the SG Cares Giving Week, while its brands regularly contribute frozen treats, vouchers and meals to a variety of community events, from youth carnivals and charity runs to National Day and Nurses’ Day celebrations.
Mr Teo noted that this broad commitment to doing good keeps the business grounded and accountable to more than just shareholders. “It’s about developing our people, supporting inclusive communities, upholding good governance, reducing our environmental footprint and ensuring sustainable economic growth,” he explained. “Our purpose is clear – to create and provide fulfilling, sustainable experiences for everyone we engage with.”
Since 2008, ABR Holdings has partnered APSN to support inclusive hiring. Video: NVPC
NVPC’s Company of Good corporate purpose framework aligned naturally with ABR’s corporate purpose journey, providing structure and a way to measure impact more systematically, said Mr Teo. “Recognition as a Company of Good and as a Champion of Good reinforces our credibility, encourages employees and partners, and inspires us to go further.”
ABR was recognised as a Champion of Good in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022 and again in 2025. But its commitment started much earlier, in 2008, when it partnered with APSN to begin its inclusive hiring journey. Today, nearly 10 per cent of Swensen’s full-time outlet staff are individuals with special needs, supported by structured job training and careful integration into team routines, along with fair pay and promotion opportunities.
Its ongoing collaboration with community partner APSN has generated positive long-term impact on the lives of individuals with special needs and their families. Calling APSN a cornerstone of ABR’s inclusive hiring journey, Mr Teo shared that the two organisations have renewed their commitment with a strengthened memorandum of understanding this year.
“Development of a new Contract Work Programme at ABR Central Manufacturing is also ongoing,” he added. “This initiative will provide consistent, hands-on employment for differently abled youths, giving them not just jobs, but dignity and growth.”
NVPC-facilitated industry collaborations such as Grow with Purpose have allowed ABR to share its practices with peers, from governance frameworks to low-waste menu design. As a result, several SMEs have since launched inclusive hiring pilots. Edith Patisserie, for instance, has begun its own partnership with APSN. Said Mr Teo: “Grow with Purpose has made purpose actionable – not abstract – and showed that even small changes can lead to measurable results.”
With more customers choosing brands that reflect their values, Swensen’s focus on building a culture where profit and purpose go hand in hand has strengthened both its brand and business, according to Mr Teo. “Every company has influence and responsibility,” he said. “When more F&B businesses take this up, the whole industry benefits – from better people practices and more sustainable operations to deeper public trust.”