Cabin crew to care ambassador

FROM CABIN TO WARD

The transition from working 30,000 feet in the air to working in a healthcare facility came with its own set of challenges.

“As with all job switches, I had to be willing to learn and adapt to changes,” she said.

Ms Goh received comprehensive caregiving training from KTPH before starting work. “The management and staff at KTPH made us feel so welcome,” she recalled. “Although I was new to healthcare, I never felt alone. There were always people I could turn to when I needed guidance or support.”

“This gave me the confidence I needed to step into the ward and do my best for the patients.”