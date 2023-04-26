CABIN CREW TO CARE AMBASSADOR
Working at an airline and in healthcare is more similar than you think. After all, they’re both about caring for people – just in different ways and settings.
MS SANDRA GOH
MANAGER, PATIENT CARE UNIT, KHOO TECK PUAT HOSPITAL
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Ms Sandra Goh’s cabin crew career when flights were grounded due to travel restrictions.
She was given the opportunity to join Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) as a Care Ambassador in April 2020, which took her on an unexpected journey.
“Working alongside nurses and doctors was a real eye-opening experience,” said Ms Goh. “Their energy, spirit and passion inspired me, and I realised that I could actually do this as a career.”
Four months later, Ms Goh decided to hang up her Singapore Airlines’ sarong kebaya for good and join KTPH full-time as an assistant manager at the Patient Care Unit.
Facilitated by the Ministry of Health, the Care Ambassadors programme – which lasted until March 2022 – saw 900 aviation crew from Singapore Airlines Group deployed temporarily to healthcare institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their contributions helped alleviate some of the pressure on the healthcare workforce. The aviation crew’s strong communication skills and service instincts also helped them care for patients effectively.
FROM CABIN TO WARD
The transition from working 30,000 feet in the air to working in a healthcare facility came with its own set of challenges.
“As with all job switches, I had to be willing to learn and adapt to changes,” she said.
Ms Goh received comprehensive caregiving training from KTPH before starting work. “The management and staff at KTPH made us feel so welcome,” she recalled. “Although I was new to healthcare, I never felt alone. There were always people I could turn to when I needed guidance or support.”
“This gave me the confidence I needed to step into the ward and do my best for the patients.”
PUTTING
PEOPLE
FIRST
“Whether I am serving holidaymakers or patients, I am still meeting people, hearing their stories, and taking time to listen, understand and be present. Service is about according people care, dignity and respect – no matter if they are on a plane or in a hospital.”
MS GOH
STAYING IN HEALTHCARE
Ms Goh recounted how an elderly patient with cognitive issues was consistently able to recognise her and request for help with feeding and showering. Instances like this gave her confidence and cemented her decision to transit permanently into healthcare.
While her husband has since resumed his cabin crew position, Ms Goh appreciates that working in healthcare means that she now has more time for her children aged 7 and 9 years old. She also hopes for opportunities to take on positions in different departments at KTPH to broaden her experience in the industry.
“The sense of satisfaction and purpose that I get now is similar to what I felt at the airline,” she reflected. “I am still caring for others, albeit in a different way. However, this role makes me feel good about myself, in a way I’ve not felt before.”
Photos: Mediacorp Studio 3