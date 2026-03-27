From chalkboards to collaboration: How Epson is shaping the digital classroom

Across Southeast Asia, classrooms look and function differently – from urban schools with large, fast-moving cohorts to rural settings where rooms serve multiple purposes across the day. Yet educators share common goals: Keep students engaged, make content accessible from every seat and ensure technology supports teaching rather than adds complexity.

In this context, technology works best when it enhances participation. The focus is not on adding more screens, but on fostering richer learning interactions – approaches that encourage students to co-create, help teachers move smoothly between tasks and give IT teams manageable, campus-wide oversight.

Designing for these needs means prioritising a few core principles: visibility at scale, so content is clear to all; collaboration by default, so many can contribute at once; and operational simplicity, so lessons run without disruption. When these elements come together, classrooms become more participatory, dynamic and effective.