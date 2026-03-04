Championing care without barriers

At IHH Healthcare Singapore, care doesn’t stop at the clinic doors. The team believes healthcare should be accessible — especially for those who face barriers in receiving it. When para-athletes struggled to access regular rehabilitation, the team adjusted. Schedules were rearranged. Therapists went on-site. Transport was arranged for families who needed it. “Healthcare is more than treating illness; it’s about building healthier communities,” said Dr Peter Chow, CEO of IHH Healthcare Singapore. It’s a belief that shapes how the team shows up: in the past year alone, the programme has supported over a hundred visits. For the athletes, it means quicker recovery. For staff, it is a reminder of why they chose this profession in the first place.