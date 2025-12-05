Closing the retirement gap for a more secure future

To support both protection and growth, insurance savings or investment-linked plans are options. Singlife’s Singlife Flexi Retirement II plan provides guaranteed, customisable payouts, while Singlife Legacy Invest is an investment-linked plan designed to help customers achieve better returns.

Singlife also offers two investment platforms under its subsidiary for different investor preferences. DollarDex, a no-fee platform backed by Singlife, gives self-directed investors access to a broad range of solutions, including options that allow the use of CPF and Supplementary Retirement Scheme savings. Many people need guided support from a trained adviser. For these consumers, Grow with Singlife works with nearly 5,000 financial adviser representatives across 46 advisory firms and partners leading asset managers – including BlackRock, Fullerton Fund Management, Aberdeen and Lion Global Investors – to offer exclusive tailored investment options.

Both platforms support diversification by providing access to global equity, fixed-income and multi-asset funds, including income- and growth-oriented products. Mr Farooq Lone, CEO of Grow with Singlife, said that DollarDex is “good for those who are disciplined, savvy and want to manage their own investments”. “However, most consumers will benefit from the support of a wealth planning expert,” he added. “Grow with Singlife works to equip financial adviser representatives to deliver deeply personalised service and guidance to help their clients achieve financial freedom.”

Mr Lone added that the goal is to help investors stay prepared as they plan for longer retirements. “As lifespans extend and Singaporeans spend more years in retirement, many of us risk falling short of the income we’ll need in our sunset years,” he said. “Insurance is critical, but more can be done to bridge the retirement gap.”