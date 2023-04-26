Containing large community outbreaks

Four rings of defences

The strategy applied to tackle the JFP cluster involved four rings of defences to break the chain of transmission.

RING 1: JFP closed on Jul 17, 2021, for deep cleaning spanning two weeks. All JFP workers who were present at the market during the outbreak were placed under quarantine.

RING 2: PCR tests were conducted on port fishmongers and delivery drivers. Those who visited JFP were issued health risk warnings.

RING 3: Stallholders at all other markets received notifications to get themselves tested at regional screening centres.

RING 4: Residents living around affected wet markets were encouraged to get tested. The National Environmental Agency conducted wastewater testing in affected estates.

The four rings spotlighted the MTF’s swift attempt to contain the cluster, but stricter measures had to be imposed to prevent any further spread in the community.