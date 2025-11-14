Designing future possibilities together

Anyone with a smartphone has likely heard of Samsung Galaxy. With more than a billion users worldwide, Samsung is among the leading brands in this category. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Samsung Electronics retained the No 1 spot in global smartphone market share in 2025, recording an 8 per cent year-over-year growth. Market research firm Omdia has also recognised the multinational technology company as the global leader in televisions and digital signage for 19 and 15 consecutive years respectively.

Samsung Electronics Singapore is applying this same spirit of innovation to support businesses and government agencies in their digital transformation. Over the years, it has introduced technologies built for real-world business challenges, from enhancing safety and improving operational efficiency to elevating customer and employee experiences.

Imagine a smartwatch that monitors vital signs, tracks location and alerts first responders when an employee is in distress. Or a rugged, secure smartphone that enables retail staff to manage inventory, handle scheduling, communicate instantly via push-to-talk and access artificial intelligence (AI)-powered support for customers. Elsewhere, immersive 3D displays captivate audiences while providing real-time updates.