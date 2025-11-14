Designing future possibilities together

Anyone with a smartphone has likely heard of Samsung Galaxy. With more than a billion users worldwide, Samsung is among the leading brands in this category. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Samsung Electronics retained the No 1 spot in global smartphone market share in 2025, recording an 8 per cent year-over-year growth. Market research firm Omdia has also recognised the multinational technology company as the global leader in televisions and digital signage for 19 and 15 consecutive years respectively.
Samsung Electronics Singapore is applying this same spirit of innovation to support businesses and government agencies in their digital transformation. Over the years, it has introduced technologies built for real-world business challenges, from enhancing safety and improving operational efficiency to elevating customer and employee experiences.
Imagine a smartwatch that monitors vital signs, tracks location and alerts first responders when an employee is in distress. Or a rugged, secure smartphone that enables retail staff to manage inventory, handle scheduling, communicate instantly via push-to-talk and access artificial intelligence (AI)-powered support for customers. Elsewhere, immersive 3D displays captivate audiences while providing real-time updates.
SAMSUNG’S THREE KEY TENETS FOR INTEGRATED BUSINESS
Innovation
From cutting-edge mobile and AI technologies to best-in-class displays, Samsung continually pushes boundaries to empower businesses and transform experiences.
Openness
Samsung believes in building an open ecosystem to support verticals such as education and healthcare, and to work with enterprises across other sectors, partnering with technology leaders like Cisco, Microsoft and Google.
Trust
With the defence-grade Samsung Knox, every solution is designed to withstand today’s most advanced threats.
In August, Samsung Singapore brought these innovations under one roof with the launch of its 2,150 sq ft Business Experience Studio at Mapletree Business City. Designed as a collaborative space, the studio enables customers to explore and customise solutions with Samsung Singapore’s Integrated Business Team, which brings together expertise from across its various business divisions – including Mobile, Display and Consumer Electronics – to support organisations navigating rapid digital change.
“We want businesses and government agencies to see us as more than just a consumer tech brand – to recognise us as a partner in co-creating secure, productive and future-ready solutions,” said Mr Timothy Tan, director and head of Integrated Business at Samsung Singapore.
ONE-STOP BUSINESS EXPERIENCE: FROM DESIGN TO DEPLOYMENT
Step into the new Business Experience Studio and you’ll see Samsung’s latest hardware and enterprise solutions – from Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices and Samsung Knox security to the cloud-based digital signage solution Samsung Visual Experience Transformation and SmartThings Pro, an AI-powered, integrated management platform for commercial IoT devices, set to launch in Singapore later this year.
At the heart of the studio lies the Command and Control Centre, which demonstrates how organisations can remotely monitor assets across multiple sites and trigger crisis alerts in real time. This is made possible by Samsung’s own solution stack: SmartThings Pro, Samsung VXT and Samsung Knox.
Samsung Singapore’s Integrated Business Team – comprising more than 20 sectoral specialists, solution architects and consultants – supports B2B customers in navigating this ecosystem. The team provides consultation on device integration, solutioning and deployment strategies tailored to each organisation’s needs, backed by a service team offering ongoing maintenance and support. Its clients span sectors including facilities management, hospitality, government, education, F&B and retail.
TAILORED SOLUTIONS BORN FROM COLLABORATION
Samsung’s collaborative approach has already seen success in Singapore and beyond. Keppel Offshore and Marine frontline workers and government first-responders have been using Samsung smartwatches in the field to monitor heart rates and other physiological data, helping design safer training sessions and improve on-site monitoring.
Last year, Samsung Singapore and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) entered into a partnership to develop next-generation mobility devices, enhance national cybersecurity and augment frontline operations in Singapore – including the use of ultra-wideband smart devices for law enforcement.
In the United States, Samsung partnered with retail corporation Walmart to equip 740,000 store associates with Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones integrated with custom apps – streamlining operations while empowering staff with a single device for work and personal use.
The collaborative philosophy has also led to breakthroughs, such as Samsung’s partnership with ABB, a global company specialising in electrification and automation, to integrate its InSite energy management system into SmartThings and SmartThings Pro platforms. This significant advancement allows businesses to optimise energy consumption in smart buildings and appliances, including dishwashers, air conditioners and vacuum cleaners.
BRIDGING TODAY’S NEEDS WITH TOMORROW’S POSSIBILITIES
Samsung Singapore aims to use its technological expertise to help businesses and government agencies tackle complex challenges and develop bespoke digital solutions.
“Our open, collaborative approach bridges business goals and everyday needs, from integrated solutions for mixed developments to insights such as energy consumption patterns that support sustainability efforts,” said Mr Tan. “As technology advances, Samsung’s role as innovator and collaborator will remain key to helping organisations unlock transformative solutions that address real-world needs.”