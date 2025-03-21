Discover a better way to shop with AI

Shopping for dresses and tops online but unsure about the fit? Such all-too-common pain points with online shopping might soon be a thing of the past, as buyers can now try on clothes virtually with new artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
E-commerce platform Lazada offers a virtual try-on tool that uses an AI model to let users preview how a piece of clothing will look when worn, so they can make faster and smarter purchasing decisions. Featured on the Lazada app, it is one of several AI-powered features designed to help shoppers make more informed choices while improving efficiency for sellers.
“At Lazada, we have embraced generative AI as part of our customer-centric, long-term growth strategy to enhance customer experiences, as we strive to stay ahead and steer into a new era of online shopping,” said Mr James Dong, Lazada Group’s chief executive officer. From personalised messaging to product review summaries, these AI-powered tools are redefining how people buy and sell online.
AI LAZZIE: YOUR VERY OWN PERSONAL SHOPPING ASSISTANT
Several features on the Lazada app are designed to make each user’s shopping experience unique and rewarding. Take Lazada’s AI-powered shopping assistant, AI Lazzie – it helps users navigate, discover and shop more easily on the platform. In other words, it acts as a personal shopper that curates recommendations based on your tastes and preferences.
Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, AI Lazzie enables users to chat and receive tailored product recommendations, exclusive deals and special offers. It even refines recommendations based on wish lists and past purchases. Plus, it delivers exclusive discounts, vouchers and bundle offers so that shoppers do not miss out on bargains.
A key feature of AI Lazzie is its personalised messaging tool. Known as Message+, it recommends products based on browsing and purchase history so users always find the best deals.
REVIEWS IN A SNAP
One of the biggest improvements AI has brought to online shopping is smarter product reviews. While essential for buyers, reviews can be time-consuming to read in full. AI Lazzie is capable of generating concise summaries of product reviews so shoppers can make informed decisions faster.
By scanning all reviews and identifying commonly mentioned product features, it delivers a quick, well-rounded overview. This removes the need to sift through each review individually. This streamlined approach saves time and helps busy shoppers assess products at a glance before making a purchase.
SMARTER SEARCH, BETTER MATCHES
Finding the right product is an important part of the online shopping experience. With the help of AI, Lazada users can now discover what they want more easily. Instead of searching for items manually, they receive AI-generated listings that highlight key product features based on their preferences.
For instance, a user searching for a premium rice cooker might later receive recommendations for related kitchen appliances and cookware. These listings are customised, creating a curated, unique experience for each user. This helps shoppers find relevant products faster with more targeted recommendations.
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY – VIRTUALLY
Indeed, the possibilities of AI in online shopping are only just beginning to unfold. One of the biggest challenges in fashion e-commerce is finding the right fit and size. While most shopping platforms provide basic sizing guides, these can be inconsistent across brands, making it difficult for shoppers to choose the right fit. As a result, many buyers hesitate to purchase clothing online, worried that their selections may not fit as expected.
To bridge this gap, virtual fitting technology offers a more interactive and personalised solution. It allows users to visualise how clothing might fit – almost as though they were in a physical store. By providing a realistic preview, these tools help shoppers make more confident decisions before completing a purchase.
Lazada’s AI-powered try-on models take this a step further. Using both body dimensions and size charts, they simulate how clothing might fit, which offers users a more precise preview. This not only helps shoppers make more confident choices but also reduces the likelihood of returns due to sizing issues – a win for both shoppers and retailers.
For fashion brands, fewer returns mean lower logistical costs and improved inventory management. By reducing size-related mismatches, brands can minimise excess stock and optimise production more efficiently to meet demand.
“Through these innovations, we’re not only supporting our shoppers, but also empowering our sellers to make smarter, data-driven decisions, from product positioning to customer engagement,” said Mr Dong.
For those eager to explore AI-powered online shopping, the innovations so far are just the beginning of even more engaging and rewarding experiences ahead. “At Lazada, we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that AI drives both efficiency and enhanced customer engagement across all touchpoints,” said Mr Dong. “Going forward, we will continue to invest in AI and cutting-edge technologies to revolutionise the e-commerce ecosystem.”
