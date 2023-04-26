Emergency departments: Ground Zero

MANAGING THE SURGE

At EDs, the priority would be to attend to critically ill patients. In most instances, long ED wait times were due to a mismatch in the turnover of hospital beds, which could potentially delay the process of warding ED patients.

To reduce patient load, MOH urged the public to only visit EDs for serious or life-threatening emergencies. Non-urgent COVID-19 patients were sent to COVID-19 treatment facilities, while GPs could attend to COVID-19 patients who had mild symptoms.

To cope with the sheer volume, hospitals like Tan Tock Seng Hospital extended its ED to create more room for screening.

An ED nurse checks in on an elderly patient at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.