From first steps to active ageing: How PCF is rethinking care for Singapore

At events marking the 40th anniversary of PAP Community Foundation (PCF) this year, CEO Victor Bay was struck by his conversations with staff, educators, caregivers, volunteers, partners and families across generations.

“A common theme was how PCF has progressed from strength to strength,” said Mr Bay. “Many commented that we have stepped up our efforts over time to better serve children, seniors and the wider community. It has not always been easy, but we are driven by a mission to do good and do well.”

PCF Sparkletots Preschool is Singapore’s largest preschool operator, with more than 40,000 children enrolled in nearly 350 centres islandwide. PCF Sparkle Care provides community-based rehabilitation, day care and active ageing programmes for over 30,000 seniors. PCF’s charity division has also supported 46,000 beneficiaries to date, through initiatives ranging from financial assistance to experiential learning and opportunities for social interaction.