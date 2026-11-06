From first steps to active ageing: How PCF is rethinking care for Singapore

At events marking the 40th anniversary of PAP Community Foundation (PCF) this year, CEO Victor Bay was struck by his conversations with staff, educators, caregivers, volunteers, partners and families across generations.
“A common theme was how PCF has progressed from strength to strength,” said Mr Bay. “Many commented that we have stepped up our efforts over time to better serve children, seniors and the wider community. It has not always been easy, but we are driven by a mission to do good and do well.”
PCF Sparkletots Preschool is Singapore’s largest preschool operator, with more than 40,000 children enrolled in nearly 350 centres islandwide. PCF Sparkle Care provides community-based rehabilitation, day care and active ageing programmes for over 30,000 seniors. PCF’s charity division has also supported 46,000 beneficiaries to date, through initiatives ranging from financial assistance to experiential learning and opportunities for social interaction.
Looking ahead, PCF plans to expand its facilities and programmes as community needs change. New approaches to early childhood education are emerging, while Singapore’s ageing population is driving greater demand for eldercare services.
EVOLVING PRESCHOOLS FOR A NEW GENERATION
As families look beyond childcare and school readiness, they increasingly want their children to develop confidence, resilience and a love of learning. For PCF Sparkletots, meeting these expectations means continually adapting its approach while expanding access to quality, affordable and inclusive early childhood education.
Its curriculum builds on foundational literacy and numeracy through hands-on experiences such as Sparkleway Music for younger children and STEMIE, which introduces nursery and kindergarten children to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, invention and entrepreneurship. These programmes aim to nurture curiosity, creativity and confidence from an early age.
“Today, our educators do more than teach and care for children,” said Ms Marini Khamis, chief operating officer (COO) of PCF Sparkletots Preschool. “They also support diverse learning needs, work closely with families and help children build social-emotional skills.”
With preschool educators taking on broader responsibilities, supporting their professional growth and development becomes more important than ever.
Over the next three years, PCF Sparkletots will invest S$20 million in staff development, double the amount spent in the previous three-year period. Dedicated roadmaps covering professional development, leadership development and digital literacy will offer clearer career pathways and opportunities to build capabilities. Centre leaders will also receive training in coaching, people skills and fostering a positive workplace culture.
Specialist teams will take on selected administrative and operational tasks at centres, giving educators and centre leaders more time to focus on teaching, supporting their teams, and strengthening relationships with children and families.
Another priority is creating inclusive learning environments where children with varied needs and backgrounds can participate meaningfully and feel a sense of belonging.
PCF Sparkletots has developed a checklist of universal practices to help educators improve classroom access and participation for children with diverse needs, while strengthening engagement for all. It will be shared with the wider early childhood sector to support children beyond the PCF community.
This commitment to inclusion extends to mother tongue language learning. From January 2027, all PCF Sparkletots centres will offer Chinese, Malay and Tamil lessons where there is demand. Early exposure can help children build language skills and deepen their connection to their cultural heritage.
“Inclusion is about creating environments where everyone feels seen, valued and capable,” said Ms Khamis. “That belief guides our approach – to ensure every child can have the best possible start in life, participate meaningfully in learning and reach their potential.”
REDEFINING AGEING FOR TOMORROW’S SENIORS
PCF’s work extends from early childhood to the silver years. Since its first centre opened 11 years ago, PCF Sparkle Care has grown to a network of 20 eldercare centres and is now Singapore’s third-largest day care and rehabilitation provider.
Alongside this expansion, its active ageing centres have also introduced activities that reflect seniors’ changing interests. Programmes vary across communities, from cultural arts and heritage experiences in Eunos to Counter-Strike gaming sessions in Yew Tee and a golf simulator in Braddell Heights.
“Growing older should not mean fading into the background. It should be a chapter defined by vitality, agency and belonging,” said Mr Andy Seet, COO of PCF Sparkle Care. “We set out to reimagine eldercare spaces as welcoming second homes, co-created by seniors and shaped by their aspirations and lifestyles.”
With Singapore now a super-aged society, meeting the needs of a growing senior population has become more pressing. “While significant efforts have been made to support frail residents in our senior care centres, we also need to pay more attention to young seniors and engage them earlier,” said Mr Bay. “Offering activities that appeal to their interests, beyond traditional options like karaoke and mahjong, can help.”
PCF Sparkle Care is on track to operate 25 centres islandwide by 2027. The expansion is intended to help more seniors stay healthy and independent within the community for longer. Having an eldercare centre nearby can also give family caregivers time to rest or attend to other responsibilities while knowing their loved ones receive care.
Both existing and new centres will explore a wider range of offerings. For example, some active seniors have formed interest groups around drone soccer and floor curling, while others take up micro jobs to support frailer peers in day care. At senior care centres, programmes such as Sparkle Shop and the use of AI companion robots will continue to be rolled out for seniors, including those living with dementia or recovering from a stroke.
Another addition is HNF-PCF Sparkle Care @ Serangoon Polyclinic, developed in partnership with the Home Nursing Foundation. Set to open early next year, the facility will span over 20,000 sq ft and house Singapore’s largest active ageing centre alongside a senior care centre. It will give seniors in the vicinity greater access to care and wellness programmes close to home, including health talks by clinicians, Zumba workouts and a community herb garden.
A FUTURE WHERE MORE CAN THRIVE
PCF is also extending its charity work beyond families in need and seniors enrolled in PCF Sparkletots and PCF Sparkle Care centres. This year’s PCF Charity Week, for instance, raised funds for other vulnerable groups and families facing difficult circumstances.
“We will intensify efforts to improve the quality of preschool education, help seniors maintain better health and well-being, and enrich the community,” said Mr Bay. “Our aim is to continue broadening our reach, meet emerging and unmet needs, and support anyone who may need a helping hand.”