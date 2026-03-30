Forging a foundation with passion and pride

Ms Toh Ai Leng, 60, has spent more than four decades shaping young minds as a preschool educator. She takes pride in supporting children’s growth and development during their formative years.

Ms Yap Suat Ling, 59, began her career in preschool education before moving into senior care. Now a programme coordinator, she found a new sense of purpose in helping older adults stay active, regain confidence and age with dignity.

Both seasoned practitioners have dedicated their careers to an organisation rooted in community service. From its beginnings in the heartlands as the charitable arm of the People’s Action Party, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) – which runs PCF Sparkletots Preschool and PCF Sparkle Care alongside its charity division – has become Singapore’s largest preschool operator and a trusted provider of eldercare and community services.