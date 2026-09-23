Future-proof your golden years

You may be retired, but your money should not be. With inflation and changing spending patterns, it is important that your savings continue to grow. One way to do this is with a high-interest savings account that offers tiered returns based on your balance – effectively rewarding you for saving more without locking up your funds.

Smart habit: Maximise your returns by making full use of the Standard Chartered MyWay Savings Account’s tiered interest rates. The more you save, the more you earn – all while keeping your funds liquid and accessible.

Extra tip: Review your savings and spending every six to 12 months. Your needs and goals may change, and your financial plan should keep pace. Regular reviews can help ensure your money continues to support the lifestyle you desire.