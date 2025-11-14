Go 25: A cooler way to reduce costs and emissions

In Singapore’s tropical climate, air-conditioning is one way to keep cool. Yet in many office buildings, air-con settings are set lower than necessary, leading to excessive cooling and unnecessary energy use. It’s not uncommon to see office workers in jackets and sweaters, trying to stay warm in overly cold indoor spaces.

A temperature setting of 25°C is a widely recognised benchmark for thermal comfort, supported by international research and standards. When paired with hybrid cooling methods like fans, 25°C can feel as cool as 23°C, while using significantly less energy and lowering operating costs. Raising the setpoint to 25°C also supports Singapore’s broader push towards climate resilience.

To encourage more sustainable cooling practices, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the Singapore Green Building Council – with support from the National Environment Agency and Building and Construction Authority – launched Go 25 this year. The initiative encourages organisations and individuals to set indoor air-conditioning to 25°C.