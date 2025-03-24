Here's why more consumers in Southeast Asia trust AI when they shop online

Could artificial intelligence (AI) be the smartest tool you have ever leveraged for your retail therapy and shopping needs? For many consumers in Southeast Asia, the answer is yes. More are relying on AI to make smarter purchases, from personalised recommendations to summarised product reviews. AI‑powered tools are helping consumers find what they need faster, compare options more efficiently and make more informed decisions.
To understand how AI is influencing shopping habits in the region, Lazada surveyed more than 6,000 e‑commerce shoppers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The findings show that AI is no longer just a convenient tool – it has become a trusted shopping companion.
“The launch of our inaugural white paper marks a pivotal moment in understanding how AI is shaping the future of e-commerce,” said Mr James Dong, chief executive officer of Lazada Group. “This white paper explores the transformative potential of AI, and provides insights into how businesses in Southeast Asia can harness it to create personalised, seamless and smart shopping experiences.”
According to the Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia report, 92 per cent of shoppers use AI-powered personalised recommendations, while 90 per cent trust AI-generated product summaries. Additionally, 88 per cent rely on AI-generated content when making purchasing decisions.
From browsing to checkout, AI is transforming and improving the online shopping experience in four big ways: Discovery, dependability, deals and decision-making.
SMARTER SHOPPING STARTS WITH AI-POWERED DISCOVERY
The online shopping journey often begins with finding the right product. AI not only helps consumers find what they need but also recommends relevant products based on their past purchases.
Lazada’s study found that 32 per cent of consumers in Southeast Asia use AI-powered apps every day. Online shopping is the most common reason for AI adoption, making it a central part of consumer’s digital lives.
Shoppers turn to AI for a more intuitive, seamless experience, from easy product discovery and virtual try-ons to comparison tools and tailored recommendations. By refining options based on user preferences and data-driven insights, AI reduces browsing time, improves product recommendations and makes shopping more efficient and reliable.
BUILDING TRUST – AND WHY SHOPPERS RELY ON AI
Notably, AI is rapidly becoming a trusted tool for Southeast Asian consumers when making online purchases. The Lazada study found that AI-driven features enhance customer confidence and loyalty, and improve the overall shopping experience.
For example, integrated AI tools are making e-commerce platforms more reliable and user-friendly. According to the study, 80 per cent of shoppers use AI features on e-commerce platforms at least once a week, and 88 per cent rely on AI-generated recommendations to finalise purchases.
Confidence in AI is driving its adoption across multiple aspects of the shopping journey. Southeast Asian consumers are using AI-powered tools not just for product discovery, but also for customer service and delivery tracking to uplift shopping satisfaction.
AI is also becoming a key differentiator in e-commerce. Lazada’s study found that 83 per cent of Southeast Asian shoppers are willing to pay more for an AI-powered experience. Consumers see AI as a tool to enhance personalisation and streamline the buying process.
Trust in AI goes beyond just recommendations. The study revealed that 92 per cent of shoppers believe AI-powered platforms can personalise suggestions to match their needs and preferences, while 90 per cent trust AI-generated product summaries to be accurate.
“As we dive deep into how we can enhance AI algorithms to personalise product recommendations, optimise supply chains and enhance customer service interactions, it is clear that AI will remain a key enabler in pushing the boundaries of what e-commerce can achieve,” said Mr Howard Wang, Lazada Group’s chief technology officer.
FINDING THE BEST VALUE
Of course, a good shopping assistant is not just about convenience – it also needs to help shoppers make smarter, more informed buying decisions. In Southeast Asia, shoppers see AI-powered features as a way to get more value and make better purchasing choices.
Apart from providing timely customer support, AI-powered features are proving to be an effective tool for price-conscious shoppers looking to stick to their budgets. Lazada’s study found that price comparison and thorough research are among the biggest drivers of online shopping decisions.
Shoppers also appreciate AI’s ability to quickly surface the best deals. According to the Lazada study, 49 per cent of respondents ranked price comparison tools among their most preferred e-commerce features. AI not only helps users find what they want – it ensures they get the biggest bang for their buck.
MAKING INFORMED CHOICES
Despite AI’s ability to guide purchasing decisions, the final choice still rests with the shopper. Rather than bombarding users with information, AI helps cut through the clutter and highlight what truly matters.
One of the biggest pain points in online shopping is sifting through thousands of reviews. While customer feedback is essential, reading through endless comments can be time-consuming. AI-powered review summaries simplify this process by pulling out key insights – such as product durability, ease of use and overall satisfaction.
The study also found that personalised recommendations – tailored to a shopper’s preferences and past purchases – help consumers identify the most relevant options more quickly. This makes the overall shopping experience smoother and more efficient.
THE FUTURE OF ONLINE SHOPPING: AI IS HERE TO STAY
As AI becomes more embedded in daily life, consumers are growing accustomed to its role in online shopping. Since many already rely on AI for personalised recommendations, price comparisons and faster decision-making, they will likely come to expect these features as essential.
For businesses selling on online platforms, this shift means adapting to evolving consumer expectations by integrating AI-driven tools. Innovations such as automated customer service for pre- and post-sale queries, and AI-powered virtual try-ons for fashion retailers are enhancing the online shopping experience.
As competition in digital commerce intensifies, AI is helping both consumers and businesses keep pace with a rapidly evolving retail landscape. Shoppers benefit from greater convenience and smarter choices, while companies that integrate AI effectively will be better positioned to retain customers and meet changing demands.
As part of its birthday celebration, Lazada is introducing an interactive experience through Message+, its AI-powered assistant. Users can enter the secret code “LazzieChatHunt” in Message+ on the Lazada app for a chance to win up to $88 in LazCash. This limited-time feature is part of the Lazada Epic Birthday Sale, running from 8pm on Mar 24 to 27, offering shoppers another way to engage with AI-driven tools while exploring exclusive deals.