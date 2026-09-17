How AEM built its next growth engine before the market demanded it

Sometimes, the strengths that make a company successful can also make it harder to change. For years, one major customer helped shape AEM Holdings into a leading semiconductor test specialist.

That long-standing relationship gave AEM deep expertise in semiconductor testing – but it also raised a key question: Could those capabilities create opportunities beyond a single customer?

Rather than waiting for growth to stall, AEM decided to answer that question while its core business was still performing strongly.

As CEO Samer Kabbani put it: “The shift towards diversification was not a reaction to a single crisis. It came from asking a harder question: Given the technology we’d built, could we climb up the product value chain and deliver solutions that address the needs of multiple market segments simultaneously?”