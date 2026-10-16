How AI guidance can help SMEs navigate cross-border trade

With customers in more than 220 countries and territories, global shipping and logistics provider DHL has seen firsthand the trade compliance challenges businesses face when expanding internationally.

Against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics and macroeconomic uncertainty, businesses must navigate evolving trade regulations, sanctions, export controls and customs requirements, as well as a growing number of free trade agreements (FTAs), said Mr Chee Yaw Chek, vice president (commercial) at DHL Express Singapore.

Despite shifting trade policies and restrictions, global trade remained resilient in 2025, according to the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker. Mr Chee also pointed to opportunities in intra-Asia trade as companies diversify their supply chains and expand into new markets across the region.