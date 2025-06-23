How HCLTech is helping leaders turn vision into value with AI

AI and generative AI (Gen AI) are rapidly becoming central to business strategy, with over two-thirds of large organisations already using or planning to use AI solutions, according to a report by HCLTech.

However, while many companies start with pilot projects or small-scale trials, the real challenge comes when they move from these early stages to fully deploying AI systems across the business. This involves supporting a large number of users, ensuring security, applying responsible AI principles, training staff, updating models, managing costs and handling organisational changes. As the AI landscape becomes more complex, companies must overcome these hurdles to make AI work at scale and deliver real, measurable results. This is where information technology company HCLTech comes in.

Since 2016, HCLTech has been developing AI solutions that help organisations, both large and small, solve their various industry-specific challenges. “We recognised at an early stage that clients were increasingly frustrated at their inability to gain good advice and reassurance that AI technologies would bring real value to their organisations,” noted Mr Alan Flower, executive vice president and global head of HCLTech’s AI labs.