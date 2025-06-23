How HCLTech is helping leaders turn vision into value with AI

AI and generative AI (Gen AI) are rapidly becoming central to business strategy, with over two-thirds of large organisations already using or planning to use AI solutions, according to a report by HCLTech.
However, while many companies start with pilot projects or small-scale trials, the real challenge comes when they move from these early stages to fully deploying AI systems across the business. This involves supporting a large number of users, ensuring security, applying responsible AI principles, training staff, updating models, managing costs and handling organisational changes. As the AI landscape becomes more complex, companies must overcome these hurdles to make AI work at scale and deliver real, measurable results. This is where information technology company HCLTech comes in.
Since 2016, HCLTech has been developing AI solutions that help organisations, both large and small, solve their various industry-specific challenges. “We recognised at an early stage that clients were increasingly frustrated at their inability to gain good advice and reassurance that AI technologies would bring real value to their organisations,” noted Mr Alan Flower, executive vice president and global head of HCLTech’s AI labs.
A PRAGMATIC APPROACH TO SOLVING REAL BUSINESS PROBLEMS
HCLTech helps companies achieve their digital transformation goals by modernising their operations and adapting to future ways of working in two key ways. Firstly, HCLTech’s AI platforms drive service transformation by improving workflow efficiency, speeding up development and boosting productivity for developers, helping them achieve more in less time. Secondly, value stream innovation integrates AI into core business areas by providing ready-made templates and AI resources, enabling quick scaling of AI systems. This leads to faster production times, greater flexibility in scaling AI and significant cost savings in managing AI platforms.
“We tackle client challenges by breaking down workflows into logical steps, each focused on achieving a specific outcome. We then select the best approach for each task and develop a solution that adapts to the client’s business needs,” explained Mr Sandeep Sarkar, ASEAN senior vice president at HCLTech. “Additionally, we train our AI models with the client’s data to create tailored solutions, ensuring they meet the requirements of different users across the organisation.”
The following two examples highlight how HCLTech has helped clients solve specific problems they were each facing.
CASE 1: GEN AI-POWERED CLINICAL ADVISER
Faced with rising patient caseloads and clinician burnout, one of the largest healthcare providers in the US sought a solution to improve patient care and reduce the pressure on overburdened professionals, who were spending less time with patients. The healthcare provider had invested heavily in a digital clinical library that contained medical research, academic papers and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to assist clinicians during patient consultations. However, the system was difficult to use, and clinicians were often relying on less-secure Gen AI tools for advice. This raised serious concerns about the risks to patient privacy, the potential for misinformation and the need for treatment protocol compliance in such a highly regulated industry.
The healthcare provider needed a solution that would make the clinical library more engaging and easier to navigate, summarise patient histories and offer actionable, evidence-based recommendations and provide verifiable and accurate responses based on the latest medical research and treatment protocols.
HCLTech collaborated with the healthcare provider to transform its clinical library into an AI-powered clinical adviser. This new solution enables healthcare professionals to quickly access relevant medical information, with real-time evidence-based advice tailored to their needs. The system was also built to comply with the strictest data privacy regulations, ensuring patient information is handled securely at every stage.
“Our AI-powered clinical adviser quickly demonstrated that it could increase clinician face time with patients, improve the patient experience and reduce clinician burnout,” explained Mr Flower. “By ensuring clinicians have access to trusted, up-to-date medical information, we’re enabling them to focus on what matters most: Patient care.”
CASE 2: VIRTUAL SHOPPING ASSISTANT ENHANCES CUSTOMER SATISFACTION
A US-based manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware, which had never sold directly to consumers, turned to HCLTech to help boost sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company wanted to enhance customer satisfaction by helping buyers quickly find, compare and select the right products.
HCLTech developed a virtual shopping assistant that analyses customer-uploaded images and guides them through the product selection process. This AI-powered assistant not only simplified product discovery but also provided security guardrails, ensuring conversations stayed focused on relevant product recommendations.
The manufacturer’s customers are now able to select and compare multiple products, complete with visuals linked to the products’ respective web pages that assist them in deciding what to buy.
PAVING THE WAY FOR A SMARTER FUTURE WITH AI
HCLTech’s innovative use of AI is reshaping industries, from healthcare to manufacturing, by driving efficiency, improving customer experiences and enhancing operational outcomes. In particular, agentic AI – which enables intelligent systems to operate independently and make decisions with minimal human oversight – points the way to significant potential financial and societal benefits.
“Early adopters in sectors like healthcare and finance will continue to deepen their AI integration, unlocking new opportunities and competitive advantages, ultimately transforming organisations and society in profound ways,” noted Mr Flower.
HCLTech’s full technology stack addresses both industry-specific challenges and broader business goals, and will continue to empower organisations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation. As AI technologies evolve, the opportunity to revolutionise sectors remains vast, and HCLTech is committed to leading the way in helping organisations unlock their full potential.
