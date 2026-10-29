How inclusive hiring can strengthen teams and improve workplace practices

When Mr Lionel Lee, 30, applied for a blockchain engineer role at OCBC Bank in 2023, he was not an exact match for the position. However, the hiring managers recognised his potential, noting his keen attention to detail, problem- solving skills and willingness to learn.

Rather than rule him out, OCBC redesigned the role around these strengths and hired him as a junior blockchain engineer.

The bank worked with Autism Resource Centre (ARC) and Mr Lee’s job coach from ARC’s Employability and Employment Centre to tailor the role to his abilities. Drawing on her knowledge of Mr Lee and his employment history, the job coach advised OCBC on how best to use his strengths while providing the support he needed.

His responsibilities were structured around clear processes and expectations, allowing him to build on his strengths. To help him adapt to his role, OCBC provided structured on-the-job training and additional time to develop the required technical skills. His future teammates also attended a briefing by his job coach to better understand autism and how they could support him.