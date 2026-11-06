How MoneyMax is rethinking traditional pawnbroking

At a MoneyMax drive-through outlet in Malaysia, customers can have their valuables assessed, complete authentication checks and receive their funds – all without leaving their vehicles. The entire process can take less than 15 minutes.

The idea grew from an understanding of local needs. Many customers in Malaysia travel by car or motorcycle, while privacy and security matter when carrying valuables or cash. The company thus adapted the familiar drive-through concept to pawnbroking. It is an unconventional solution for a centuries-old form of lending, but one that reflects how MoneyMax has approached the business since 2008.

“We wanted to offer consumers a more modern, approachable alternative. Bringing the best experience and value to our customers has remained our central ethos,” said Mr Lim Chun Seng, group deputy chief operating officer of MoneyMax.

Those early changes marked the start of a broader transformation. MoneyMax has since expanded across Singapore and Malaysia, diversified into new financing segments and built new capabilities to support its growth. Today, it operates more than 140 stores across the two markets.