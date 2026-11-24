A parent may spend a lifetime building a legacy with a clear hope for what it will make possible: opportunities for their children, choices they may not have had themselves or something meaningful to pass on to grandchildren they have yet to meet.

Passing on wealth as intended is an important part of legacy planning. But the family it is meant to benefit may look very different over time. Children grow into adults with ambitions of their own. Families expand. And those who once benefited from a legacy may eventually become responsible for carrying it forward.

According to Mr Lim Yuting, chief executive officer of Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, affluent families are increasingly thinking about what their legacy can enable for future generations – from creating opportunities to giving younger family members a stronger foundation in life.

“Legacy planning is becoming less about how much is inherited, and more about what that inheritance enables and how long its impact can last,” he said.