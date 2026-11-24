A parent may spend a lifetime building a legacy with a clear hope for what it will make possible: opportunities for their children, choices they may not have had themselves or something meaningful to pass on to grandchildren they have yet to meet.
Passing on wealth as intended is an important part of legacy planning. But the family it is meant to benefit may look very different over time. Children grow into adults with ambitions of their own. Families expand. And those who once benefited from a legacy may eventually become responsible for carrying it forward.
According to Mr Lim Yuting, chief executive officer of Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, affluent families are increasingly thinking about what their legacy can enable for future generations – from creating opportunities to giving younger family members a stronger foundation in life.
“Legacy planning is becoming less about how much is inherited, and more about what that inheritance enables and how long its impact can last,” he said.
WHERE A LEGACY BEGINS: BUILDING A FOUNDATION
For the first generation, the priorities may be immediate and practical. A breadwinner raising a family may first want the assurance that loved ones can still meet their financial needs should something happen to them.
For example, if a breadwinner dies while a mortgage is still outstanding, the family may struggle to keep up with repayments. An indexed universal life plan can provide funds upon payout to help meet such obligations without having to sell the family home or other assets.
As a breadwinner grows older, however, liabilities may lessen as children become financially independent. “The purpose of the plan can evolve, with the focus shifting towards supporting the second generation while preserving the broader legacy,” Mr Lim said.
PruApex Legacy Index II (PALI II), an indexed universal life plan from Prudential, provides high lifetime protection along with the potential to grow account value by capturing market upside while helping to protecting it from market downside, so the plan can keep pace as family’s priorities change.
Eventually, the children once being protected become adults making choices of their own – raising a different set of questions about what a legacy should provide.
WHEN CHILDREN GROW UP: FORGING THEIR OWN PATHS
The child who once depended on the family may grow up wanting something very different from what their parents imagined. One may spend years preparing to take over the family business; another may choose a career in academia or build a life overseas.
When much of the family legacy is tied up in assets such as a business or property, those different paths can complicate how it is passed on.
Mr Lim noted that a fair outcome does not necessarily mean dividing every asset equally. Early conversations can help families understand each beneficiary’s aspirations and structure the estate accordingly.
“The objective is to provide clarity around the family’s intentions and achieve an outcome that is fair in the context of each beneficiary’s circumstances. This can help reduce potential misunderstandings and preserve family harmony,” he said.
How an inheritance is received can matter, too. PALI II allows the death benefit to be paid in instalments over two to 10 years. For younger beneficiaries, these payouts could support milestones such as education or a first home, while giving them time to adjust to managing substantial assets.
As these children build lives and families of their own, the planning horizon extends again. Younger children can be named as beneficiaries in PALI II, while the policy continues to accumulate value over the long term.
“The intent here is less about immediate protection and more about creating something that can support the next generation over a longer period,” explained Mr Lim.
THE GENERATIONS BEYOND: FROM BENEFICIARY TO STEWARD
Years later, the child who once benefited from the family’s planning may now be responsible for carrying it forward. Their role has shifted from beneficiary to steward, with attention turning to the generation that follows.
PALI II offers options for policyownership to pass from one family member to another, helping maintain continuity as responsibilities change. For example, a father may purchase PALI II with his child as the life assured, before appointing his wife as secondary policyowner two years after the policy begins. When their child starts a family of their own, he may change the secondary policyowner to that child.
Upon the father’s passing, the child assumes ownership of the policy and can nominate their own children as beneficiaries – allowing the legacy to extend to a third generation.
A plan that began decades earlier as one generation’s way of protecting its children can therefore take on a new purpose for the next.
“Life circumstances evolve, so a legacy plan should not be rigid. It should have the flexibility to continue serving the family’s needs and intentions over time,” Mr Lim said.
This article is intended for information only and does not consider specific investment objectives, financial situations or needs. Refer to the relevant product information for full terms and conditions. You are recommended to seek advice from a Prudential financial representative before making a commitment to purchase a policy.
As buying a life insurance policy is a long-term commitment, an early termination of the policy usually involves high costs. The surrender value payable to you, if any, may be zero or less than the total premiums paid.
This policy is protected under the Policy Owners’ Protection Scheme, which is administered by Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). For more information on the benefits covered and the limits of coverage, contact your insurer or visit the General Insurance Association of Singapore, Life Insurance Association Singapore or SDIC websites.
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