How Pan-United is laying the foundations for the future of concrete

Concrete is the most widely used man-made material in the world. As the built environment looks to reduce its carbon footprint, attention is turning to how the material itself is made and used.

Pan-United Corporation, one of the top five concrete suppliers in Asia excluding China, is addressing this through innovation in materials and technology. At the mass pour for the construction of The Skywaters’ raft foundation last year, the company delivered a truckload of concrete every two minutes for 35 hours non-stop. The project also used specialised grades such as Pan-United’s proprietary PanU Super Hi-Strength concrete, reducing the amount of concrete required and, in turn, the carbon footprint of the foundation.

The operation reflects a transformation more than two decades in the making. Once known primarily as a ready-mix concrete producer, Pan-United has evolved into an innovation-led concrete company developing advanced materials, digital technologies and lower-carbon solutions.