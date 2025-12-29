How upskilling talent powers AI transformation

More enterprises in Singapore are adopting digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency, reduce costs, streamline operations and drive innovation. This has increased the demand for tech professionals who can effectively apply these tools in their daily work.

Singapore’s tech workforce grew from 208,300 in 2023 to 214,000 in 2024, reflecting the wider uptake of AI. According to the Singapore Digital Economy (SGDE) report 2025, industries such as finance and insurance, manufacturing and professional services continue to show steady demand for talent with AI skills. In 2019, postings requiring AI capabilities made up 11 per cent of all tech listings; by 2024, this had risen to 14 per cent.

Despite global uncertainty, tech jobs in Singapore continue to offer strong career prospects and above-median wages. In 2024, the median monthly income for resident tech professionals was S$7,950 – well above the overall resident median of S$4,860, according to the SGDE report.